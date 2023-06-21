DA Blasts Trump's Judge Recusal Bid In Hush-Money Case

By Ivan Moreno (June 20, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Manhattan prosecutors urged a state court to deny Donald Trump's motion to disqualify the judge in his hush-money conspiracy case, saying the former president "has a prolific history of baselessly accusing" judges of bias, and that his request is a legal tactic that has nothing to do with ethics....

