Panel Says Newman Probe Hearing Will Not Be Public

By Ryan Davis (June 20, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The committee of Federal Circuit judges investigating whether their colleague Judge Pauline Newman is fit to remain on the bench reiterated Tuesday that arguments in July will be closed to the public, and that the probe is continuing despite being narrowed to claims of misconduct....

