Feds Say Ex-Goldman Exec Lied At Insider Trading Trial

By Stewart Bishop (June 20, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal prosecutor on Tuesday told jurors that the government's insider trading case against former Goldman Sachs investment banker Brijesh Goel is rock solid and that he lied on the witness stand, while the defense argued that his former best friend and sole cooperating witness was the real fraudster....

