Pot Shop Bribery Case Is Outside Fraud Law's Core, Atty Says

By Brian Dowling (June 20, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A defense attorney for a Massachusetts lawyer charged with wire fraud for lobbying to get a marijuana shop opened told a Boston federal judge Tuesday that prosecutors have fallen short of requirements adopted by the First Circuit when it unraveled two parents' convictions in the "Varsity Blues" case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS