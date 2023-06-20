Twitter Reneged On Bonus Payment Promise, Employees Say

By Lauren Berg (June 20, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Twitter employees were promised cash performance bonuses for 2022 — a promise that was repeated after Elon Musk's takeover — but the social media company has yet to make good on that assurance, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS