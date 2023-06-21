American Airlines Asks 3rd Circ. To Keep Military Leave Win

By Matthew Santoni (June 21, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- American Airlines Group Inc. urged the Third Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a proposed class action over the airline not providing pilots with paid military leave, arguing that their time in the military is different in cumulative duration, choice of scheduling and frequency compared to paid jury duty or bereavement leave....

