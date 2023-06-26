As Interest Rates Rise, So Do Liability Management Deals

By Tom Zanki (June 26, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- More companies are pursuing liability management transactions to ease obligations and gain financial breathing room amid an uncertain economic environment marked by higher interest rates, according to attorneys, but while these deals typically involve struggling businesses, even the well-off may find the prospect attractive....

