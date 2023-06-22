Objector Seeking To Block $59M Tribal Trust Fund Settlement

By Caleb Symons (June 22, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A man claiming to be a descendant of 19th-century Chippewa leaders wants to prevent the citizens of four tribes from executing a $59 million settlement over lands ceded to the U.S. government, telling a D.C. federal judge that his ancestors never agreed to give up their land....

