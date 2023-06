Cubs Defeat Suit Alleging Wrigley Seats Violate ADA

By Ivan Moreno (June 21, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Chicago Cubs fan who claimed Wrigley Field does not have enough wheelchair-accessible seats failed to prove the team discriminated against him in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the historic stadium offers more than the minimum number of required seating options....

