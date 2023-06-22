Twitter Maven's Voter Deceit No Mere 'Shitposting,' Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (June 22, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors have asked a judge not to disturb a jury's conviction of a right-wing Twitter influencer who spread false information that supporters of Hillary Clinton could vote by text in the 2016 presidential election, rejecting arguments that his social media campaign was harmless "shitposting."...

