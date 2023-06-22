Chancery Master Finds AMC Deal Valuable Despite Objections

By Jeff Montgomery (June 22, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court special master has concluded that none of the objections raised against settlement of an AMC Entertainment stockholder class challenge to the theater giant's planned share conversion and stock split undercut the deal's apparent value and benefit to the class....

