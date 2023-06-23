McClenny Moseley Hit With Second Hurricane Solicitation Suit

By Chart Riggall (June 22, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The legal troubles for controversial Houston law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates PLLC continued to mount this week, as the firm was hit with another lawsuit — this time in state court — alleging it violated Texas' anti-barratry laws in its solicitation of clients in the aftermath of 2021's Hurricane Ida....

