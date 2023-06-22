George Santos' Bond Backed By Dad, Aunt, Court Docs Show

By Stewart Bishop (June 22, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Embattled New York Congressman George Santos was backed by his father and aunt in remaining free on bail while he faces a slew of fraud and other charges, according to court documents released Thursday following an unsuccessful bid by the Long Island Republican to keep their identities secret....

