Split 10th Circ. Vacates Acuity's Win In Tow Truck Driver's Suit

By Hope Patti (June 22, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A split Tenth Circuit vacated Acuity's win Thursday in a tow truck driver's suit for uninsured motorist coverage, finding that the Colorado Workers' Compensation Act does not bar an employee injured by an uninsured third party from making a claim for uninsured motorist benefits under an employer's policy....

