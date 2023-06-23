Trump's China Directive Found To Support, Not Supplant, INA

By Rae Ann Varona (June 23, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted the Biden administration's bid to throw out a lawsuit challenging a Trump-era proclamation banning visas to Chinese nationals with connections to certain Chinese entities seeking foreign technologies, saying the policy didn't conflict with immigration law....

