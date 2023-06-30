DC Circ.'s Perchlorate Ruling Means Regulatory Restart

By Jeffrey Dintzer, Hannah Hess and Gregory Berlin (June 30, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On May 9, in National Resources Defense Council v. Regan, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 determination withdrawing its decision to regulate perchlorate under the Safe Drinking Water Act, or SDWA.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS