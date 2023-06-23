Fannie Mae Drops Libor-Rigging Case Against BofA Amid MDL

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 23, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Bank of America and Fannie Mae have reached an agreement to end the mortgage-financing provider's claims that the bank was part of a scheme to manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate of interest, the parties said in a Thursday filing in broader multidistrict litigation....

