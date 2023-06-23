2 Firms Must Face New Jersey Suit Over REIT's Legal Woes

By George Woolston (June 23, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge Friday declined to toss claims that legal advice from Flaster Greenberg PC and Lex Nova Law led to a California-based real estate investment fund being investigated by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and a class action lawsuit, ruling the plaintiffs were able to sufficiently plead their allegations....

