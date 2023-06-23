Albright Sends Patent Suits Against Adobe, Google To Calif.

By Adam Lidgett (June 23, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has sent two patent cases out of his Texas court to the Northern District of California, one accusing Adobe of infringing a telephone communication patent and another claiming Google's ad products infringed another patent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS