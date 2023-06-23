NJ Law Firm Hit With Malpractice Claims Over Atty Fees

By Chart Riggall (June 23, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC has been hit with a legal malpractice suit alleging it overcharged clients in multidistrict litigation over the blood pressure drug Benicar, a case filed after the New Jersey law firm dodged a proposed class action over its fees in the matter....

