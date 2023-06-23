Texas Justices Rule Investors Not Liable For TPC Explosion

By Peter McGuire (June 23, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas high court on Friday ruled private equity investors in TPC Group Inc.'s Port Neches chemical plant can't be held responsible for safety lapses that led to a massive explosion at the complex, but refused to force a lower court to dismiss claims against the firms....

