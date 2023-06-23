Wells Fargo Investors Fight To Keep Hiring Scheme Suit Alive

By Sydney Price (June 23, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Shareholders who claim Wells Fargo directors breached their fiduciary duties by allowing a botched diverse hiring initiative urged a federal judge on Friday not to nix their derivative suit, arguing the individual board members knew about the disingenuous hiring process the company is accused of implementing....

