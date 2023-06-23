Colo. Ski Resort Looks To Save Suit Over Water Access Ban

By Joyce Hanson (June 23, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A ski resort has asked a Colorado federal judge to deny the U.S. Forest Service's request to toss its lawsuit seeking to preserve its ability to make snow with water from a nearby watershed that also serves as a habitat for an imperiled trout subspecies....

