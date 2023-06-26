Google Wants Sonos' 'Flawed' $32.5M IP Trial Win Scrapped

By Dorothy Atkins (June 26, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Google asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup Friday to undo a $32.5 million jury verdict handed to Sonos in a fight over two smart speaker technology patents, arguing the patents should be invalidated by prior art and the damages award is "fundamentally flawed" and "grossly excessive."...

