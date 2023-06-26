Victim Sues Houston Nightclub Over Shooting Incident

By Joyce Hanson (June 26, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A shooting victim at a Houston nightclub known for criminal activity has sued it for negligence in state court over injuries to his major organs that forced him to undergo multiple surgeries, saying he seeks damages of more than $1 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS