It's A No For Nike, High Court Says In 'Flyknit' Patent Saga

By Andrew Karpan (June 26, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to wade into arguments from Nike that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officials "put a thumb on the scale" of a decision that invalidated a patent covering a type of fabric Nike developed for its "Flyknit" brand of running shoes, challenged a decade ago by rival Adidas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS