Atty Urges Court To Keep Alive Bias Suit Against Ga. Bar

By Emily Johnson (June 26, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area attorney has urged a Georgia federal court to keep alive her proposed class action alleging that the state bar's "apartheid disciplinary process" discriminates against attorneys of color, arguing that she doesn't need to specify the exact class size and denying that some class members' claims are time-barred....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS