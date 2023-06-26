US Airways Wants $139M In Costs For $1 Sabre Antitrust Win

By Matthew Perlman (June 26, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- US Airways is seeking more than $139 million to cover the cost of a long-running case accusing Sabre of monopolizing systems that connect airlines to travel agents, in which a jury awarded the airline just $1 in damages following a second trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS