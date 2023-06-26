Ride-Share Biz Fails To Knock Out Rival's Patent At PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (June 26, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Canadian ride-share software startup failed to convince judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a New York rival's patent covering "virtual bus stops" was already covered by language in a patent that was just a few months older and that was issued to a top executive at Lyft....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS