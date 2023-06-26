Convicted LA Politician Says USC Bribery Evidence Fell Short

By Gina Kim (June 26, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles politician Mark Ridley-Thomas on Monday urged a California federal judge to throw out his March conviction for steering county contracts to the University of Southern California in exchange for his son's admission, while prosecutors countered there is substantial evidence supporting the jury's guilty verdict on bribery and honest services fraud charges....

