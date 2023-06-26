9th Circ. Won't Revive Steakhouse COVID Coverage Claims

By Henrik Nilsson (June 26, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed two insurers' win over a steakhouse chain seeking pandemic-related relief, saying it's unlikely that the Arizona Supreme Court would go against the "overwhelming consensus" among courts that temporary loss of use is not encompassed by physical loss coverage....

