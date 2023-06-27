Ye Wants 'Life Of The Party' Copyright Suit Tossed

By Elaine Briseño (June 27, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The rapper formerly known as Kanye West on Tuesday pushed for dismissal of a New York federal lawsuit that accuses him and his music labels, UMG and Def Jam, of copyright violation for allegedly incorporating beats and melodies from the song "South Bronx" into a version of "Life of the Party."...

