Honeywell Settles Ex-HR Director's Age Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 27, 2023, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International told a Georgia federal court that it reached a deal to end a former senior human resources director's suit alleging his supervisor canceled dozens of meetings with him, rated him poorly and eventually fired him because of his age....

