Disney Can't Sue DeSantis For Signing New Law, Florida Says

By Quinn Wilson (June 26, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Florida asked a federal judge Monday to toss The Walt Disney Co.'s lawsuit challenging state officials' reorganizing of its self-governing district, arguing that Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials are immune from litigation, and that Disney lacks standing and failed to state a claim....

