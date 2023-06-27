Jailed FLDS Church Leader Owes Sex Abuse Survivors $152M

By Jonathan Capriel (June 27, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Warren Jeffs, the imprisoned leader of a fundamentalist Mormon sect who once landed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, owes 15 of his victims $152 million for illegally profiting from their labor, property and money, a Utah federal judge has declared....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS