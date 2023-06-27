Samsung Can't Be Sued For Headphone Allergy, Judge Rules

By Collin Krabbe (June 27, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge says a woman's suit against Samsung over headphones that allegedly caused an allergic reaction in her ears should go to arbitration, ruling the product box and a booklet sufficiently disclose an arbitration agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS