Ex-Dodgers Star Gets Trial Delay In Betting Probe Case

By Khadrice Rollins (June 27, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted the request of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig to delay his obstruction of justice trial after federal prosecutors allegedly took about a month to provide more than 223,000 pages of documents....

