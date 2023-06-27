Mass. Justices Take Dealerships Off Hook For Loaner Car Torts

By Julie Manganis (June 27, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Auto dealerships that offer "loaner" or "courtesy" cars while working on a customer's vehicle are shielded from vicarious liability claims under the same federal law that protects auto rental companies from being held responsible under state laws for a customer's actions behind the wheel, Massachusetts' highest court concluded Tuesday....

