NFL Says Disabled Players' Suit Based On 'Meaningless' Data

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's retirement and disability plan has blasted allegations by former players that it financially incentivizes physicians to deny their disability claims regardless of the evidence, saying in a motion to dismiss their proposed class action that their claims are based on a "litany of meaningless statistics."...

