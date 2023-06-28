Ga. Panel Rules Uber Driver's Fake ID Bars Accident Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (June 28, 2023, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Farmers unit has no coverage obligations to an Uber driver who said she was hit by an underinsured driver and incurred more than $184,000 in medical expenses, a Georgia state appeals court ruled, finding that her use of a fake identity in her driver application barred coverage....

