Why 7th Circ.'s BIPA Insurance Analysis Is Significant

By John Vishneski and Adrienne Kitchen (July 6, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit recently issued the first appellate opinion on one of the three major exclusions raised by the commercial general liability insurers faced with a duty to defend alleged violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA....

