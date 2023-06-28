JPMorgan Faces Subpoena In Diamond Sports Bankruptcy

By Emily Lever (June 28, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group LLC has subpoenaed JPMorgan to compel the bank to testify on its relationship with Diamond Sports and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the publicly traded media conglomerate that is parent to the regional sports network business....

