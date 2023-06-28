Privacy Suit Says AI Could 'Decide To Eliminate The Species'

By Lauren Berg (June 28, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- OpenAI violated the copyrights and privacy of hundreds of millions of internet users to create ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products, pursuing profits at the expense of privacy, ethics and potentially even the existence of the human race, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court....

