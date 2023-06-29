BofA Can't Fully Ditch Suit Over Zelle Fraud Reimbursement

By Jon Hill (June 28, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that Bank of America NA must face part of a proposed class action from customers who say the bank has unlawfully refused to reimburse them and others for fraud perpetrated over Zelle, the bank-owned instant payment platform....

