Ex-NYC School Official Convicted In Food Bribe Case

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal jury convicted the former head of food service for New York City public schools and three others Wednesday on bribery and extortion charges for what prosecutors say was a scheme to sell substandard food to the city's schools from companies they owned....

