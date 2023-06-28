Eastman Fights For Late Witnesses In Calif. Disbarment Trial

By Craig Clough (June 28, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's onetime attorney John Eastman on Wednesday blasted the State Bar of California's bid to block him from calling 10 witnesses at his disbarment trial, saying the bar is seeking to deny him "his day in court" and that last-minute changes to his witness list are not his fault....

