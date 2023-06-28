J&J Took Initiative On 2019 Talc Recall, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (June 28, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson executive testified Wednesday in a terminal cancer patient's talc trial that the company jumped to recall a large powder batch after drug regulators' October 2019 news that they'd found asbestos in a sample....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS