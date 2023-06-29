Gibson Dunn 'Cavalier' About Shearman Conflict, Viasat Says

By Lynn LaRowe (June 29, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has taken a "cavalier" approach to a conflict arising from its hiring of a Shearman & Sterling LLP attorney, California telecom company Viasat Inc. said in urging a Texas federal court to disqualify the firm from representing digital storage company Western Digital Technologies in a patent dispute....

