FLSA Deal Can't Include Ban On Talking To Press, Judge Says

By Abby Wargo (June 29, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A​ New York federal magistrate judge again rejected a proposed settlement in an unpaid overtime case against a construction company, asking the parties to resubmit the deal because it contains a so-called no-publicity clause that runs contrary to the goals of federal wage law....

