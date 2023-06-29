Iran, Canada Bringing Terrorism Dispute To ICJ

By Caleb Symons (June 29, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Four countries that had citizens aboard a Ukraine International Airlines flight that Iran shot down in early 2020 said Thursday they'll bring claims against Tehran at the International Court of Justice, a move that comes after Iranian officials lodged an ICJ case against Canada....

